La La Anthony Celebrates Birthday at BET Awards With Son as Estranged Hubby Carmelo Anthony Pines Over Her on Social Media

The Power actress — glittering in a gold — attended the BET Awards with her stylish and handsome 10-year-old son, Kiyan, on Sunday.





They seemed to have the time of their lives. Not only was her sheer ensemble the talk of the red carpet (revenge look? check), but she rubbed elbows with the biggest stars in the room, like Chance the Rapper. If being on the red carpet with mama didn’t make Kiyan’s night, that certainly did.

Chance the Rapper, La La Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, and another guest at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show at the BET Awards on June 25. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Oh, and during the show, host Leslie Jones even gave La La a mention. “I was so mad to find out that the movie La La Land was not about La La Anthony,” said the Saturday Night Live-r. “How you gone have a movie title with La La in it and not have La La in the movie?!”

La La even got a birthday shout-out from one of her besties, Kim Kardashian.

Happy Birthday @lala I love you so much!!! https://t.co/KAmUTgHnps — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2017





And a huge bouquet of balloons.





But while La La was out on the town doing her La La thing, her estranged husband, Carmelo Anthony, was thinking of (pining over?) her.

The New York Knicks star took one of the photos she posted of herself in her glam outfit and wrote “Happy bday” on it in red letters. The caption was gushier. He called her his “Earth.”





“I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed,” he captioned the pic. “You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH @lala Love YOU. #AVeryPOWERFulDay6/25.”

The pair have been friendly since their split earlier this year and there have been some rumors they’re trying to work things out. Though he maybe got someone else pregnant?

For her part, La La told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet that she and Carmelo are “always a family, no matter what.”





As for her hoooooot look, she credited it to, “New diet, working out more. Just focusing more on just myself. It’s summer time. All women like to turn it up in the summer, work out and eat healthy. I’ve just been following a good plan.”

We call it the Make Your Soon-to-Be Ex-Husband Pine Over You plan.

