Eminem Looks Crazy Different With New Beard, Hair Color

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?

Eminem no longer looks like the Marshall Mathers we once knew. The one-time blond, 44, has been sporting dark locks and a beard to boot.

The rapper stepped out looking completely different at last Thursday’s premiere of The Defiant Ones, the docuseries about the partnership of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. He later shared an Instagram from the party in which he stood between Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar.

“Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard,” the “Lose Yourself” singer captioned it.

Of course, the Internet is all abuzz about the star’s new facial hair.

As for that new album, rumor has it that will be out later this year. But, as one person on Twitter noted, only the beard knows for sure.


Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: