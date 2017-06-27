Who Did Drake Bring to the NBA Awards?

Drake hosted the inaugural NBA Awards, but before he even stepped into the venue, he had stolen the show. That’s ’cause he had a hot date.

The “Too Good” singer and die-hard basketball fan, 30, brought hoops sidelines analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, 30, as his date — and they slayed the red carpet. He passed on borrowing his dad’s purple suit and instead opted for a white tux with black pants. The reporter stood out in her red strapless dress and her updo of curls.





It’s unclear if the relationship between them is Rihanna or J.Lo romantic, but Drake did describe Ros as his “stunning date for the evening.” Meanwhile, she hasn’t put a label on them either, but she did retweet three different posts about them attending the show together.

View photos Drake cheesed in a big way as he escorted Rosalyn Gold-Onwude to the 2017 NBA Awards on June 26. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TNT) More

They have known each other since at least 2015. He shared a photo of her on his Instagram back then, and he made it seem like he was sweating her.





Team Drizzy has been waiting to see where their man goes next romantically. After the saga with RiRi, he had a brief but Instagram snuggle-filled fling with Jennifer Lopez. Sadly it was short-lived as she took up with A-Rod soon after.

The NBA Awards took place Monday at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City and aired on TNT. While many people probably haven’t even heard of the awards, Taylor Swift was tuned in and broke her social media silence to congratulate Russell Westbrook on winning the MVP award. Wait, what? Yup. Watch below.





