Nick Lachey Finds Vanessa’s Wedding Ring in the Trash

Nick and Vanessa Lachey might be celebrities, but even they aren’t immune to #MarriedLifeProblems.

After Vanessa, 36, misplaced her diamond wedding band, Nick was tasked with finding her bling… and things got messy.

“This is true love after 6 years of marriage……digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife’s missing wedding ring!!” Nick shared on Instagram.





In the photo, you can see Vanessa’s ring sitting next to used diapers and strands of hair. True love, indeed!

There is no shortage of dirty diapers in the Lachey household. Vanessa gave birth to the couple’s third child, son Phoenix, on Christmas Eve last year. Nick and Vanessa are also parents to son Camden, 4, and daughter Brooklyn, 2.

Nick told Yahoo Celebrity earlier this year they don’t plan to grow their brood. “We just had No. 3, so I believe that that’s the end of that chapter for us. I can’t handle four,” he revealed in January.

For now, a happy family of five will do. On Father’s Day, Vanessa posted a sweet message to her husband of nearly six years.

“I’ve said it before… you are the reason for EVERYTHING good in my life. But also, you are ‘our’ EVERYTHING! Thank You for your unconditional magical Love,” she shared. “We LOVE You to the moon and back and back again! Happy Father’s Day, Daddy!!!”





It’s clear the feelings are mutual. You don’t dig through the trash for nothin’!





