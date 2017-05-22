Waitress Fired After Allegedly Sleeping With Orlando Bloom

It sounds like Orlando Bloom’s love does cost a thing. According to a report, it cost a London waitress her job.

The Sun claims that Viviana Ross got axed after getting caught in the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s bed at her place of work. Ross, 21, was pouring drinks for Bloom, 40, at the Chiltern Firehouse, then she bumped into him after her shift. Bloom was staying at the celebrity hot spot and allegedly invited the pretty brunette up to his room for a drink… and then some.

“After her shift on the Friday night, she got changed into normal clothes, left the bar, and bumped into Orlando outside,” a source says. “They chatted and he asked her to join him in his room for a drink. Of course she said, ‘Yes.’”

The insider continued, “She said it was like fireworks were going off between them. In the room, they had a gin and tonic and then started kissing. He made the first moves. He’d been staying at the hotel for five days and the sexual tension had been building up. In the morning, he left early for an interview and Viviana stayed in bed — but that was a mistake.”

Ross was supposedly caught in Bloom’s room by a manager at the hotel and was fired for “fraternizing with clients” after it was revealed she was an employee.

“She was informed her contract had been terminated. She left the hotel and has not been back since,”the insider alleged. “It was a one-night fling. Neither of them expected anything to come of it. It was one amazing night with incredible sex that Viviana wanted to be a good memory.”

Bloom has been enjoying the single life since splitting with Katy Perry a few months ago. He was most recently linked to actress Nina Dobrev.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: