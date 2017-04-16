Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom Are Hanging Out Romantically But It’s ‘Super Casual,’ Says Source

Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom are out of the friendzone.

A source tells PEOPLE that the two good-looking singletons have been hanging out romantically recently.

“They’ve known each other for a while. Recently they’ve been hanging out as more than friends. It’s super casual,” the source said. However, the source added that Bloom was spotted attending a Coachella party on Friday with a woman who was not Dobrev. (The Vampire Diaries star is at the festival, but not with Bloom.)

Orlando and Nina both attended the premiere of "The Promise" in L.A. on April 12, but they made it a group outing.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had opened up about his split from Katy Perry, who is also at Coachella this weekend, in the May issue of ELLE UK, saying the two have managed to stay friends.

“We’re friends, it’s good,” Bloom, 40, said. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Here are Nina and Orlando at a Comic-Con party in 2014.

Dobrev, 28, is also friendly with her exes, sharing dinner with Ian Somerhalder, who she dated for several years before calling it quits in 2013, and his wife, Nikki Reed in February.





Dobrev even helped Somerhalder, 38, deliver his dog Nietzsche’s puppies.

Reps for Dobrev and Bloom did not respond to requests for comment.