Tobey Maguire’s 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Play Packs Serious Star Power

You’d think it was a movie premiere!

But actually the stars came out Sunday for a children’s performance of Beauty and the Beast in L.A. featuring Tobey Maguire’s 10-year-old daughter, Ruby, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer. (Maguire and Meyer’s son, Otis, 8, was also spotted.)

Surprisingly, since it was a children’s play, Maguire’s best friend (and Ruby’s rumored godfather), Leonardo DiCaprio, came, along with Kevin Connolly (Entourage), and Lukas Haas (The Revenant). They’re actually better known for hanging out with Leo when he parties, but, hey, where Leo goes, they all go!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Connolly, left, and Lukas Haas attend Ruby Maguire's play.

Gwyneth Paltrow was there too. Think her 11-year-old son, Moses, was part of the production? However, Paltrow didn’t just throw on jeans and a T-shirt for the show like the other playgoers. The Goop-y star broke out a collared all-white ensemble, because, you know, she’s fancy.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears white.

Courteney Cox was also on hand, reportedly because her daughter with David Arquette, 12-year-old Coco, was also part of the show. She and Meyer are also friends.

Courteney Cox was snapped enjoying a sweet while leaving Coco Arquette's play.

While Maguire is better known to the world, Meyer is famously close to the celebrity set, because of Maguire, sure, but also because she’s a jewelry designer to the stars.

In April, a who’s who of actresses, including Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, and Katy Perry, celebrated Meyer’s 40th birthday at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Calif.

Friendly exes Meyer and Maguire announced their split in October, nine years after they wed, but they have continued to co-parent.

Can you imagine what the crowd will look like when Ruby gets her first Oscar?





