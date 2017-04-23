Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston, and More Attend Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have crossed paths Saturday night while celebrating the birthday of a mutual friend.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Gets Candid on Katy Perry Split and Those Naked Paddleboarding Pics: 'We're All Grown-Up'

The pop singer and her actor ex-boyfriend were photographed arriving separately to the Peppermint club in West Hollywood, California, both attending jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer's star-studded 40th birthday party.

View photos

MEGA

View photos

MEGA

Meyer, who separated in October from actor Tobey Maguire after nine years of marriage, had quite the guest list at her big bash, including Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux, who came with Aniston's BFF, Courteney Cox.

View photos

SPW/SplashNews

Gwyneth Paltrow was also present, who cozied up to her pals Demi Moore, Sara Foster and the birthday girl herself for a group photo.

"I went out on a Saturday night and lo and behold, some of my best girls had up and done the same," the Iron Man actress wrote on Instagram.

Moore, 54, looked particularly incredible in a flowy blue dress and a pair of chic glasses.

View photos

Roger / AKM-GSI

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Moment She Realized She Was 'a Middle-Aged Lady'

Foster also added a pic, posing with Meyer and actress Kate Hudson.

Hudson, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday, had a joint party with Meyer and writer Derek Blasberg last year.

For more on Meyer's split from Maguire, watch the video below.

Related Articles