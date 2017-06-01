Brad Pitt Takes Chris Cornell’s Children to Universal Studios

Brad Pitt, pictured with Chris Cornell at the EBMRF Benefit on Jan. 14, has been doting on the late singer’s children as they deal with the family tragedy. (Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for EBMRF)

Brad Pitt had a lot of love for Chris Cornell — and he’s making sure the rock star’s children are feeling the love too after the sudden death of their dad.

The 52-year-old War Machine star, who was at Cornell’s memorial on Friday, took the Soundgarden frontman’s two children with Vicky Karayiannis Cornell, Toni and Christopher, to Universal Studios in L.A. on Wednesday. Photos showed them walking around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, with the kids carrying new wands and all three of them sipping drinks from souvenir butterbeer mugs. They were accompanied by at least two bodyguards.









Pitt was later photographed with Toni, 12, on the Jurassic Park water ride. The dad of six sat scratching his facial hair while an excited Toni pointed in the air. They were the only ones on the big yellow boat. (Christopher, 11, must not have been a Jurassic Park fan?)





Of course, people at the park were buzzing over seeing Pitt — perhaps not realizing who he was with, as the kids obviously weren’t Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, or Knox. (Since his split with Angelina Jolie, we really haven’t seen ole “Brad Dad,” an early nickname bestowed on him by Maddox, on any outings with all of his kids. While his visits with them are no longer monitored after Pitt reached a custody arrangement with his soon-to-be ex-wife, she retains primary custody of the children. Of the arrangement, he recently told GQ, “We’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best.”)

Pitt, who once called himself a “Chris Cornell addict,” attended the singer’s memorial service on Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in L.A. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor was “devastated and in shock” over the news that the 52-year-old Cornell — who had a third daughter, Lillian, 16, with his first wife — committed suicide last month in his Detroit hotel room while touring with Soundgarden. “This has hit him very hard.”

And the Cornell family is still trying to make sense of the star’s apparent suicide by hanging on May 18. According to TMZ, they aren’t fully convinced that Cornell, a former addict, took his life — and they’re now battling with the City of Detroit over it. The family’s lawyer requested police and toxicology reports, but they were shut down, being told that the release of such info would “compromise and/or interfere with their investigation.” Further, the family takes issue with the fact that the Wayne County Medical Examiner publicly announced Cornell’s cause of death as a suicide when the full autopsy hadn’t been completed.

