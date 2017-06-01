Jerry Seinfeld and Family Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Charity Event

Jerry Seinfeld proudly showed off his family at a charity event on Wednesday — not that there’s anything wrong with that.

The 63-year-old comedian and his wife, Jessica, attended GOOD+ Foundation’s 2017 NY Bash at Victorian Gardens in NYC’s Central Park along with their children Julian, 14, Shepherd, 11, and Sascha, 16. It was a good event to bring the whole group to as cookbook author Jessica, 45, is the founder of the children’s charity, which she started in 2001, shortly after the birth of her eldest child.

The photogenic fam cheesed for the camera in their spiffy outfits. The boys wore plaid button-down shirts while Sascha, who looks just like her mama (and is almost as tall!), had on shorts and a floral top. There were smiles all around except for Julian’s, which was more of a smirky smile — and very Jerry.

The Seinfelds share photos of their fam on social media, but taking them on the red carpet is a different matter. They are typically only seen at events for Jessica’s charity, which has many celebrity champions including Kristen Bell, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Jessica Parker. The last time they all posed together was four years ago at a “bedtime bash” held at the same place.

And they were also all together at the same event in 2009. They’ve grown a lot since then, when young Shep attended in his jammies.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jessica opened up about her family life with Jerry, whom she married in 1999. “As annoying as this sounds, we just love being home with our kids,” she said. “They are at this really cool age where we can have real conversations with them, and we have so many running jokes. My daughter, who is incredibly funny, has her learner’s permit right now, which is crazy. Jerry taught her to drive stick shift… On Friday night, I love to stay home with my 11-year-old and watch The Flash. Sometimes when we’re switching channels and Seinfeld comes on, we’ll sit there for two to three minutes and have a laugh looking at Daddy and his clothes and his hair, but we don’t watch it all the way through. It makes Jerry uncomfortable.”

But family photo ops don’t make the comedian uncomfortable — and we love seeing them every however many years.





