Fall in Love With Emmy Rossum’s Stunning NYC Wedding Photos





Emmy Rossum shoots Shameless in L.A. and Chicago, but she’s a born-and-bred New Yorker — and that is where her weekend wedding to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail took place. Her wedding photos are classic NYC and gorgeous.

Rossum and Esmail, who became engaged in August 2015, made it official at Central Synagogue in Manhattan on Sunday before moving to the Guggenheim Museum for a wedding reception with family and friends, including some famous ones like Robert Downey Jr., Hilary Swank, and a slew of Shameless and Mr. Robot co-stars like William H. Macy, Shanola Hampton, Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Carly Chaikin.

The pro photos Rossum, 30, has given the OK to be shared, snapped by celebrity portrait photographer Brian Bowen Smith, are incredible. From the pair walking out of the synagogue to a shot of them as little specks high up in the iconic museum, both black-and-white images.





Another stunner of a shot was of the newlyweds walking through the temple after exchanging vows, with Rossum exuding Grace Kelly vibes in her custom Carolina Herrera gown.





Rossum also shared a shot (color!) of them exchanging vows under the floral chuppah. So. Many. Flowers. (More on the flowers later.)





Want a closer look at that dress? You’re in luck. Her BFF Dorie Golkin was happy to share one. It’s another b/w shot of the bride posing near a window.





And the designer also shared a photo from the final fitting. (Rossum and Herrera are tight, and she usually wears the label at major red carpet events.)





Keeping with the gorgeous photo theme, Esmail, 39, also posted a pic from their engagement photo shoot, another NYC-centric pic, to announce to his Instagram following that he’s a married man. They’re staring at each other with the 59th Street Bridge to their left.





The less casual pics are of course the ones from the reception — and there were plenty from inside the Guggenheim that have made their way to Instagram. Shanola Hampton, who plays Emmy’s BFF on Shameless, shared a bunch and apparently much of the cast — also including Isidora Goreshter and Jeremy Allen White — were in attendance.





















A good time was had by all, it seems — and the decorations went on to make other people smile. Rossum wrote on Twitter Tuesday night that her “beautiful wedding flowers” were later brought to local hospital Mount Sinai, “where they can continue to bring joy.” She described that as “an honor.”

Thank you @RepeatRoses for bringing our beautiful wedding flowers to local hospitals where they can continue to bring joy. It's an honor. pic.twitter.com/YWDdDbKctU — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) May 31, 2017





And why not continue to spread the love from a beautiful day.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: