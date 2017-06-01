Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating ‘Bad Girls Club’ Alum Mehgan James

Rob Kardashian might be moving on from Blac Chyna. According to reports, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is dating Bad Girls Club alum Mehgan James.

“It’s fairly new,” a source tells Us Weekly. The same insider adds that Kardashian, 30, and James, 26, are trying to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and that they aren’t ready to go public.

The news comes just one day after Kardashian declared his love for Chyna, 29, on social media. The couple welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016. The volatile — and occasionally betrothed — couple has been on again, off again throughout most of their rocky romance.

According to In Touch, which first reported the relationship news, his famous sisters don’t approve of his new romance.

“Rob’s been seeing [reality star] Mehgan James for almost three months, and most of the Kardashians are very upset about it because Mehgan is known for being out of control and volatile,” alleged a source. “The Kardashians want Rob to find a woman who is kind and calm.”

However, Us Weekly claims that James has settled down.

“She’s matured and will be a good fixture in Rob’s life should this continue,” the insider says.

Rob Kardashian hasn’t addressed the reports but has been busy posting pictures of his baby girl on social media.





We’re curious what Chyna has to say about Kardashian’s possible new romance. We’re sure we’ll hear from her soon.





