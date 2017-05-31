Rob Kardashian Declares Love for Blac Chyna With Cute Throwback Pics

Rob Kardashian is either trying to make Throwback Tuesday happen or he’s trying to get Blac Chyna‘s attention, as he posted two declarations of love for his baby mama today.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30, shared adorable snaps of Chyna, calling her “the woman I love.”

“On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child,” Kardashian wrote about his former fiancée. “She is beautiful and gave me my first child.”





He followed up the sentimental post with a photo of Chyna, real name Angela Renée, at age 14. “Awww look at my little Angela,” he shared. “I LOVE YOU!!!!”





In November 2016, Rob and Chyna welcomed their first child together, daughter Dream. However, the volatile couple split — a couple of times — in the months that followed.

“Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues,” a source told People in February. “He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”

So far, it doesn’t appear that Chyna has “liked” either photo. The status of their current relationship is unknown, but we have a feeling it will all be explored if E! has a change of heart and decides to bring Rob & Chyna back for a second season.





