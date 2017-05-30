Kim Kardashian Talks About Kanye and President Donald Trump’s Meeting

This weekend, Kim Kardashian stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and spilled the tea on nearly everything. The mom of two even responded to a question about the infamous meeting between her husband Kanye and President Trump. Kim said, “we have different opinions and I think Kanye’s opinions … are evolving … I encourage everyone to go and speak with a leader if they feel like they can make a change.”

Kanye famously met with Trump last December. The rapper even defended himself by tweeting “it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change.” However, a little while later, Kanye appeared to distance himself from the commander in chief by deleting all tweets referencing Trump.

Another controversial subject that Kim touched on with Andy was Kendall’s Pepsi ad. The protest-themed commercial picked up a lot of negative headlines for belittling the Black Lives Matter movement. Kim said, “[Kendall] totally understood at the end of the day, and she felt really awful for it, and she just wants to move on from it.” The reality TV star continued to express that her sister has always had good intentions and never meant to upset anyone. “You know, I think anytime someone does anything, they don’t have bad intentions of doing it a certain way. Especially Kendall is so sensitive, she would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.”

In other entertainment news, Diane Kruger lost a bet and now has to get a tattoo:

