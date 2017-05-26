Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Take Cannes

We already know that the randos are out in full force for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival this year, but not only were sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian not there to promote any movie, but also they acted as though they were not even aware that the festival was the main reason why everyone had flocked to the French Riviera. Instead, before the two left on Friday, they treated it as a chance for a weeklong glam yacht vacation to rival… well… any of their other yacht vacations.