1 / 8

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner take Cannes

“Romy and Michele Takes Cannes,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote beside an Instagram shot of herself and little sister Kendall Jenner sunning themselves on a yacht. In the pic, the beauties sport tiny, sparkling bikinis reminiscent of the dresses that Romy and Michele rocked at their high school reunion. The boat ride looks a lot more fun than a party in a gym, though… just sayin’. (Kendall Jenner might be too young for the reference. She posted a similar snap of the two and referenced a different flick: “Legally blonde vibe,” she wrote. Elle Woods would most certainly approve.) (Photo: Kourtney Kardashian via Instagram)

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Take Cannes

Elizabeth Durand Streisand

We already know that the randos are out in full force for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival this year, but not only were sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian not there to promote any movie, but also they acted as though they were not even aware that the festival was the main reason why everyone had flocked to the French Riviera. Instead, before the two left on Friday, they treated it as a chance for a weeklong glam yacht vacation to rival… well… any of their other yacht vacations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 