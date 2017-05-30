George Clooney Skips Ceremony So He Won’t Miss the Birth of His Twins

George Clooney is set to become a first-time dad any day now.

The actor, 56, was a no-show for the Aurora Prize for Awakening Community ceremony — for which he is on the selection committee — on Sunday in Yerevan, Armenia. He explained the reason he couldn’t be there in a video message: “I really would have been [in Yerevan], but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home,” cracked Clooney. Amal Clooney, 39, is expected to give birth in June.

View photos Amal and George Clooney step out in Paris. (Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage) More

Julie Chen, of all people, revealed the human rights attorney and Clooney were expecting twins in February on The Talk. The couple married in September 2014.

In the past, the Ocean’s Eleven star was hesitant to have children. He once won a bet against Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman that he would not become a dad by age 40 and offered to up it for another 10 years. (He obviously would’ve won.)

Since Amal’s baby news, however, George has embraced the role of father.

“I don’t know how you fully digest [having two], but I’m excited,” he told ET in March. “It will be fun.”

The outspoken philanthropist and advocate also came to an agreement with Amal about both of them being more careful about where they travel.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger,” he noted to France’s Paris Match in February. “I won’t go to South Sudan anymore or the Congo; Amal will no longer go to Iraq, and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”

Still, don’t expect Clooney to change too much. He can always be counted on to prank his co-stars.





