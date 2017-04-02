Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Cuddle and Kiss in New Snapchat Videos -- Are They Back On?

Are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna back on?
It certainly seems that way judging by the pair's latest PDA-filled Snapchat videos!
WATCH: Rob Kardashian Can't Stop Gushing Over Baby Dream
The on again-off again couple, who have a 4-month-old daughter, Dream, appeared happy as ever in a series of clips posted on Saturday.
In one post, sound-tracked by Kendrick Lamar's "Humble," Chyna appears sitting on Rob's lap cuddling up to the 30-year-old star while singing to the camera. And, in another post she shows off her curves while dancing up to the reality star.
Chyna also asks Rob for a kiss, which he happily obliges.
WATCH: Blac Chyna Flaunts Super Slim Post-Baby Bod
While we're unsure of their relationship status, one thing is for sure, Rob loves being a dad. He took to Instagram on Wed to post a sweet message in honor of Dream.
"Now I understand why my mom had [six] kids!!" he gushed. "Babies are the greatest gift of Life!!"
See more in the video below.
