Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Cuddle and Kiss in New Snapchat Videos -- Are They Back On?

Are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna back on?

It certainly seems that way judging by the pair's latest PDA-filled Snapchat videos!

WATCH: Rob Kardashian Can't Stop Gushing Over Baby Dream

The on again-off again couple, who have a 4-month-old daughter, Dream, appeared happy as ever in a series of clips posted on Saturday.

In one post, sound-tracked by Kendrick Lamar's "Humble," Chyna appears sitting on Rob's lap cuddling up to the 30-year-old star while singing to the camera. And, in another post she shows off her curves while dancing up to the reality star.

Chyna also asks Rob for a kiss, which he happily obliges.

WATCH: Blac Chyna Flaunts Super Slim Post-Baby Bod

While we're unsure of their relationship status, one thing is for sure, Rob loves being a dad. He took to Instagram on Wed to post a sweet message in honor of Dream.

"Now I understand why my mom had [six] kids!!" he gushed. "Babies are the greatest gift of Life!!"

See more in the video below.

Related Articles