Kathy Griffin Under Fire for ‘Beheading’ Trump in Photo Shoot

Kathy Griffin is not one to sidestep controversy and Tuesday, she stepped right in it, when TMZ released a photo of the comedian that shows her holding the bloody “head” of President Trump.

The photo — shot by equally controversial photographer Tyler Shields — did not go over well on social media.

@TMZ She is one disgusting human being! I hope she is shunned forever…… — Lucas Day (@Lukelakers) May 30, 2017





@kathygriffin no thought for families who have lost people in this barbaric way. absolutely disgusting and no excuse. — Nicole (@UnitedSheStands) May 30, 2017





Kathy Griffin needs to be investigated as an enemy of the state. Fake beheading of Trump is not a political statement, it's a direct threat — William Z. Nardi (@willthethinker) May 30, 2017





I think Trump is a DISASTER as both a President and a human being. I also think that Kathy Griffin photo is horrible and wrong. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 30, 2017





But then, Griffin expected as much, judging from the behind-the-scenes video that Shields shared on YouTube in which she joked about the reception the photo would get.

Kathy Griffin Behind the scenes with Tyler Shields: https://t.co/UPQq7ytkS0 via @YouTube — Tyler Shields (@tylershields) May 30, 2017





“We have to move to Mexico today, because we’re going to go to prison — federal prison,” Griffin told Shields.

Griffin shared the photo on Twitter with a caption referencing the infamous comments Trump made about former Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly in August 2015. At the time, Trump spoke to a reporter about Kelly’s demeanor as she moderated a presidential debate. “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes,” Trump told CNN. “Blood coming out of her wherever.”

Griffin wrote, “I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever.’ Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker.”

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017





2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017





“OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever!” she added in another tweet. “I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

POTUS hasn’t responded to Griffin’s photo yet, but his son Donald Trump Jr. was not pleased.

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017





Griffin, who appeared on several episodes of The Apprentice in 2009 and 2010, has never been quiet about her disdain for Trump.

“First of all, I know that fool, and he knows I know him,” Griffin told Elle.com in February. “He talked me into doing one of his charity things one time and hosting it.”

She also has not-so-fond memories of a day spent on the golf course with Trump and Liza Minnelli.

“It was on one of his golf courses — as if Liza and I golf! Although I think by the end of the day, he thought Liza and I were lovers, and I swear that’s fine with me,” Griffin said. “I don’t think Liza was too happy, but I was just kind of like, ‘Yeah, we’re lovers, whatever.’ I don’t find him to be someone who processes nuanced thought, and so he clearly thinks whatever he feels like thinking. But yes, I’ve had him say everything to me. Like, ‘So, you’re a female comedian?’ and I’m like, ‘Yes! Next thing you know, I’m going to want to vote!’ I’m embarrassed to say there are pictures online.”

She should’t worry about that picture. The new one is the only one people will be talking about for a long time.





