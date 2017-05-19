A Look Back at Chris Cornell and Brad Pitt's Friendship Through the Years

Since the '90s, Brad Pitt has been one of Chris Cornell's biggest fans.

After the 52-year-old Soundgarden singer was found dead in a hotel room in Detroit, Michigan, following the band's concert on Wednesday night, a source told E! News that Pitt is "devastated and in shock" over the news. Cornell's death comes just a few days after the death of one of Pitt's other friends, former Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Brad Grey.

"He is trying to process the loss of two great friends," the source said. "This has hit him very hard."

Pitt and Cornell's friendship goes back quite a ways, and so does the 53-year-old actor's admiration for the late rocker. In a 2004 interview, Pitt reportedly told Cinema Confidential, "I'm a big Chris Cornell addict, anything he does."

A few months after his split from Angelina Jolie, Pitt made one of his first public appearances to introduce Cornell at the ROCK4EB! charity event in Malibu, California, alongside Sting. "I get to introduce a very, very good friend of mine," Pitt said of Cornell before he and Sting performed The Police's 1983 hit, "Every Breath You Take," as well as Soundgarden's 1994 hit, "Black Hole Sun."

Not only did Pitt attend Cornell's concerts whenever he could, Cornell also supported Pitt's movie career. The singer and his wife, Vicki, attended the premiere of Pitt's movie, Moneyball, at the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival.

Even back in the '90s, it was clear that these two would be pals when Soundgarden's song, "Outshined," was featured in a scene of Pitt's 1993 movie, True Romance.

Cornell and Pitt's families also seemed to get along nicely. According to E! News, Pitt and Jolie's daughter, Zahara, attended the sixth birthday party of Cornell's daughter, Toni, in 2010 at an American Girl store.

Cornell is survived by his wife, Vicky, their two children, Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11, as well as his 16-year-old daughter, Lillian, from a previous marriage.

Here's a look back at one of Pitt and Cornell's final appearances together in January:

