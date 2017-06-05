Eric Dane Makes First Public Appearance Since Depression Reveal

Eric Dane, with wife Rebecca Gayheart, made his first public appearance since taking time off to treat his depression at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Eric Dane is inching back into the public eye amid his battle with depression.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 44, announced in April he’d be taking time off from shooting his TNT series The Last Ship to address “personal issues.” His rep explained that Dane “suffers from depression” and needed “a few weeks of downtime.” The month-plus of time off has apparently given him what he needs as he returned to the public eye on Saturday to attend the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their children in L.A.

Dane was smiling and being cute with his wife of 12 years as they walked the red carpet. They were accompanied by their adorable daughters, Billie, 7, and Georgia, 5, so that was extra reason to smile.

View photos Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart, Georgia Dane, and Billie Dane at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 03. (Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage) More

The event, which benefits poverty and homelessness, is special to the family as Gayheart serves as co-chair. They make it a family affair each year.

On the red carpet, Gayheart told Entertainment Tonight that the event is always “a big night for us as a family.” She also talked about the mission of the charity — which is to help make homeless and low-income individuals self sufficient — but she might as well have been talking about her husband’s current situation.

“I’ve been given second chances, third chances, sometimes fourth chances, and I think we all need to, number one, ask for help when we need it, and number two, we need people to give us those second chances so that we can all be our best selves,” she said.

Dane, who was in rehab in 2011 for addiction to painkillers, has yet to speak publicly about his depression battle.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: