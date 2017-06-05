Halle Berry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors by Posing With Her Hands on Her Belly

For a day or so, the Internet thought Janet Jackson may not be the only celebrity getting pregnant at 50. New photos of Halle Berry had rumors flying that she had a bun in the oven. Her rep has now told Page Six that the actress is not expecting, but that denial came only after the chatter had really ramped up.

The X-Men star, who will be 51 in August, got people talking after she seemed to cradle her belly — ya know, the official pose of pregnant celebrities everywhere — on the red carpet at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on Saturday. Wearing an extraordinary amount of silver sequins, the mom of two rested both hands on her tummy while posing for photogs.

View photos Halle Berry at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on Saturday. (Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage) More

A second photo showed her almost sticking out her stomach, which admittedly could have simply been a little fuller from a hearty lunch. Though this is how it typically looks:





Halle Berry, whose “No more boyfriends” T-shirt leads us to assume she’s single, is already mom to two children: Nahla Aubry, 9, and Maceo Martinez, 3. She had a hard time getting pregnant her first time around (with Gabriel Aubry) — she famously told Oprah she had taken 35 home pregnancy tests before getting a positive result — at 41. When she became pregnant with Maceo in 2014 (dad is Olivier Martinez), she called her “geriatric pregnancy” a miracle, telling Ellen DeGeneres she was “premenopausal.”

Twitter was lighting up with speculation over who the father could be, but that’s a moot point. “It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant,” says her rep. And with that, the dream of a new role model for late-in-life pregnancies evaporates.





