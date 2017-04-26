Stephen King, Ron Howard, Tom Hanks, and More Celebs React to Death of Jonathan Demme

Stephen King, Ron Howard, and Tom Hanks expressed their condolences over the death of director Jonathan Demme. (Photo: Getty Images)

As news of Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme’s death from cancer complications spreads, the tributes are rolling in.

“Jonathan taught us how big a heart a person can have, and how it will guide how we live and what we do for a living,” said Tom Hanks, who starred in the Demme-directed Philadelphia, in a statement to EW. “He was the grandest of men.”

Others tweeted their condolences and memories. Writer Stephen King wrote: “Deeply sad to hear my friend, neighbor, and colleague Jonathan Demme has passed on. He was one of the real good guys. I miss you, buddy.” Ron Howard, Kevin Smith, and others followed suit.

Deeply sad to hear my friend, neighbor, and colleague Jonathan Demme has passed on. He was one of the real good guys. I miss you, buddy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 26, 2017





Jonathan Demme was a great artist, humanitarian, activist & a warm encouraging colleague. I've known very few like him. He will be missed https://t.co/wQv5QRqHoN — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 26, 2017





Dear God, no! I loved #JonathanDemme! He was my bridge to the Talking Heads, Harris & Hannibal, New Order and honest cinematic storytelling. https://t.co/vOCRfD23dg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 26, 2017





RIP #JonathanDemme One of the greats! — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) April 26, 2017





This loss hurts deep. With my abiding friend and brother beloved @jonathandemme at #StandingRock. Not a kinder soul has ever lived. RIP, JD. pic.twitter.com/vOz1kLoNLc — Tavis Smiley (@tavissmiley) April 26, 2017





Jonathan Demme optioned The Orchid Thief and steered it to becoming "Adaptation". He was brilliant, charming, warm, funny. RIP, Jonathan. — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) April 26, 2017





Sad to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 26, 2017





Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jonathan Demme. Admired his movies, his documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 26, 2017





Ted Demme and I were worried about making The Ref when his uncle Jonathan Demme said something profound: "Stop talking and start shooting." — Denis Leary (@denisleary) April 26, 2017





Barry Jenkins, the writer-director of the Best Picture winner Moonlight, recalled that the last time he saw Demme, the late, great director was championing the independent film. “I know now that this was also the last time I saw Jonathan Demme. Fitting that it was in an act of love and generosity. Such a kind man,” he wrote.

I know now that this was also the last time I saw Jonathan Demme. Fitting that it was in an act of love and generosity. Such a kind man. https://t.co/qYUZqXz2NU — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) April 26, 2017





Just heard Jonathan Demme has passed. I can't process. He's a hero, an artist, an example, a goal, a visionary, a pinnacle & a master. RIP — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) April 26, 2017





RIP dearest Jonathan Demme. The world lost one of its purest, most loving and talented souls today. My heart is broken. I love you. — Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) April 26, 2017





Happier times. I will always love you Jonathan Demme. pic.twitter.com/grZRknHClb — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) April 26, 2017









