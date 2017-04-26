Stephen King, Ron Howard, Tom Hanks, and More Celebs React to Death of Jonathan Demme

Stephen King, Ron Howard, and Tom Hanks expressed their condolences over the death of director Jonathan Demme. (Photo: Getty Images)

As news of Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme’s death from cancer complications spreads, the tributes are rolling in.

“Jonathan taught us how big a heart a person can have, and how it will guide how we live and what we do for a living,” said Tom Hanks, who starred in the Demme-directed Philadelphia, in a statement to EW. “He was the grandest of men.”

Others tweeted their condolences and memories. Writer Stephen King wrote: “Deeply sad to hear my friend, neighbor, and colleague Jonathan Demme has passed on. He was one of the real good guys. I miss you, buddy.” Ron Howard, Kevin Smith, and others followed suit.











Barry Jenkins, the writer-director of the Best Picture winner Moonlight, recalled that the last time he saw Demme, the late, great director was championing the independent film. “I know now that this was also the last time I saw Jonathan Demme. Fitting that it was in an act of love and generosity. Such a kind man,” he wrote.





 


