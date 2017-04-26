Jonathan Demme, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Director, Dies at 73

(Photo: REX/SHUTTERSTOCK)

Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme has died of cancer complications, his publicist told Variety. He was 73 years old.

Demme is best known for directing The Silence of the Lambs, the 1991 horror-thriller that was a box office smash and a critical triumph. The story of an FBI analyst (Jodie Foster) who uses a charismatic serial killer (Anthony Hopkins) to track a murderer became only the third film in history to win Academy Awards in all the top five categories (picture, actor, actress, director, and adapted screenplay), joining the ranks of It Happened One Night and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Though he had his greatest success terrifying audiences, most of Demme’s work was looser and quirkier. He showed a great humanism and empathy for outsiders in the likes of Melvin and Howard, the story of a service station owner who claimed to have been a beneficiary of Howard Hughes, and Something Wild, a screwball comedy about a banker whose life is turned upside down. He also scored with Married to the Mob and oversaw Stop Making Sense, a documentary about the Talking Heads that is considered to be one of the great concert films.

Following The Silence of the Lambs, Demme used his clout to make Philadelphia, one of the first major studio films to tackle the AIDS crisis and a movie that won Tom Hanks his first Oscar for playing a gay lawyer.

The director most recently made 2015’s Ricki and the Flash, starring Meryl Streep as an aging rocker who must return home to Indiana due to a family crisis. The film disappointed at the box office and reviews were muted.

Demme’s box office prowess waned in the late 1990’s and early aughts. There was an ill-advised 2002 Charade remake The Truth About Charlie, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Thandie Newton and proved a disservice to the classic Stanley Donen original. He also failed to convince critics that his 2004’s big-budget, high-profile remake of The Manchurian Candidate needed to be made. The film starred Denzel Washington, Liev Schreiber and Meryl Streep, which hit in the middle of a contentious presidential election between George W. Bush and John Kerry, but failed to make much of a splash.

He was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for directing Swimming to Cambodia in 1988, and his 2009 feature Rachel Getting Married drew Indie Spirit nominations for best feature and director.

Demme won the International Documentary Association’s Pare Lorentz Award in 1997 for his film Mandela, and his docu Jimmy Carter Man From Plains picked up the Fipresci Award at the Venice Film Festival in 2007. He made two documentaries about Haiti, 1988’s Haiti Dreams of Democracy and 2003’s critically acclaimed The Agronomist. Of the latter the New York Times said, “The turbulence that led to the removal of Jean-Bertrand Aristide from Haiti’s presidency gives The Agronomist, a superb new documentary by Jonathan Demme, a melancholy timeliness. Its hero, Jean Dominique, embodies the fragile, perpetual hope that Haiti might someday nurture a just and decent political order.” Another standout documentary was 1992’s Cousin Bobby, about Demme’s cousin, an Episcopalian priest in Harlem.

In addition to Stop Making Sense, Demme did documentaries on the Pretenders, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young, and he also directed quite a number of music videos, drawing a Grammy nomination in 1987 for best long form music video for “Sun City: Artists United Against Apartheid.”

Demme came to the attention of Hollywood with the 1980 film Melvin and Howard, in which Jason Robards starred as a bearded, bedraggled Hughes encountered by struggling Melvin Dumont, who helps Howard out — only to be left $156 million in a Hughes will of dubious authenticity. The film worked because it was not about Hughes but about Dumont, played by Paul Le Mat (one of Demme’s favorite actors). Roger Ebert said: “Dummar is the kind of guy who thinks they oughta make a movie out of his life. This time, he was right.” The film drew three Oscar nominations, winning for best supporting actress (Mary Steenburgen) and original screenplay (Bo Goldman), while Robards also drew a nomination.

The 1984 film Swing Shift, a romantic dramedy set on the homefront during WWII and starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, was directed by Demme but taken out of his hands by the studio and recut, reportedly to make Hawn’s characterization more flattering. Director and star clashed during the production with Hawn wanting a more conventional romantic comedy and Demme preferring something with rougher edges.

