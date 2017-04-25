It’s Been 15 Years Since We Lost TLC’s Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

Fifteen years ago today the music world lost shining star Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, when she died in a car crash in Honduras at the age of 30 while on vacation with friends. And despite tributes each year, the brash yet vulnerable TLC singer is still sorely missed by fans, celeb and nonceleb alike.

Christina Milian posted an image of Left Eye with her signature three ponytails and wrote: “Lisa ‘left eye’ Lopes. To a great artist and someone I still look up to. She was liberation and girl power. #lefteye #RIPlefteye #15yrs.”

Lisa "left eye" Lopes. To a great artist and someone I still look up to. She was liberation and girl power. #lefteye #RIPlefteye #15yrs pic.twitter.com/XE57ip5uz8 — Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) April 25, 2017





Snoop Dogg went with an image of Left Eye from the group’s debut hit “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg” era along with a prayer and rose emoji.





The day before the anniversary of her death, bandmate Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins shared a throwback pic of herself, Left Eye, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas dancing with Ellen Degeneres. “That Day We were Showing @theellenshow how to rock the #Waterfalls Dance #TLC #Tboz #Lefteye #Chilli #Tbeezy #TlcArmy,” she captioned the snap. It was from a playful time before Left Eye would be plagued by the devastating fallout from the fire she set that burned down boyfriend Andre Rison’s Atlanta mansion. She received five years probation and court-ordered therapy for the incident.





Close to 10,000 mourners attended Left Eye’s public funeral at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., on May 2, 2002. Today one enterprising fan visited her grave to pay her respects. “IT’S BEEN A WHOLE 15 YEARS TODAY.. LISA I SWEAR YOU REMIND ME OF ME. CRAZY, SEXY AND COOL WITH A BIG HEART. LEFT EYE, YOU ARE GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN,” wrote @u_adore_dior.





The rapper’s gravesite plaque features the lyrics to her verses on the group’s hit song “Waterfall.”

I seen a rainbow yesterday

But too many storms have come and gone

Leavin’ a trace of not one God-given ray

Is it because my life is ten shades of gray

I pray all ten fade away

Seldom praise Him for the sunny days

And like His promise is true

Only my faith can undo

The many chances I blew

To bring my life to anew

Clear blue and unconditional skies

Have dried the tears from my eyes

No more lonely cries

My only bleedin’ hope

Is for the folk who can’t cope

With such an endurin’ pain

That it keeps ‘em in the pourin’ rain

Who’s to blame

For tootin’ ‘caine into your own vein

What a shame

You shoot and aim for someone else’s brain

You claim the insane

And name this day in time

For fallin’ prey to crime

I say the system got you victim to your own mind

Dreams are hopeless aspirations

In hopes of comin’ true

Believe in yourself

The rest is up to me and you

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:



• Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are Busting Out of Their Bikinis in Mexico

• Michael Douglas and CZJ’s Son Dylan (Glam) Rocks Out

• Rihanna Slammed for ‘Disrespectful’ Photos of the Queen