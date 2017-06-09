Sofia Richie Caught FaceTiming With Scott Disick

Homies can FaceTime too, right?

On Thursday, Sofia Richie was photographed video chatting with her good buddy, Scott Disick. The 18-year-old model and sister of Nicole Richie had a big smile on her face while talking with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Richie, who had just touched down at LAX, was casual in sweats and a beanie while Scott, 34, appeared to be relaxing on a pool chair outside.

Sofia and Scott sparked romance rumors when they were photographed getting flirty on a yacht in Cannes. Richie was one of the many women that the reality star was pictured with during his wild trip to France. Sofia denied there was anything romantic going on between them,

“Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax,” she tweeted.

Richie’s last high-profile relationship was a short romance with Justin Bieber. It would appear that Scott and the Biebs share the same taste in women.

Disick has been on a party bender lately and his downward spiral has seemed particularly concerning at times. He has had various slip-ups since completing rehab in 2015 for alcohol and substance abuse. Kourtney Kardashian is not amused by her ex’s behavior.

“It’s not all of the women that has her concerned — even though she thinks it’s pathetic,” a source tells Yahoo Celebrity. “It’s his partying that has really pushed her over the edge. She’s disgusted.”

Scott has reportedly been hanging out with their kids — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and 2-year-old Reign — but only if an assistant or handler is present in lieu of Kourtney.





