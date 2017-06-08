Harvard-Bound Yara Shahidi Graduates High School

Yara Shahidi is officially a high school graduate.

The Black-ish actress flashed the peace sign — and a smile — as she posed in her white cap and gown on Wednesday. The star’s future is bright as she announced on Tuesday that she’ll be attending Harvard at the recommendation of former first lady Michelle Obama, who wrote her college recommendation.

“One large supportive family, like minded peers, three seasons of a comedy, 1 ½ years of no heat on my hair, many life changing books, quite a few lessons learned from @afshineee and @chocolatemommyluv , many great adventures, a handful of all-nighters finishing essays, getting frustrated while doing derivatives, falling in love with James Baldwin, (more breakdowns than I’d like to admit), followed by even more growth, a daunting college process, a few panic attacks, with even more blissful moments, a spin off, and a final APUSH project later…. I’m here,” the grad captioned her pic. “Thank you to everyone who’s created the beautiful memories/opportunities/and adventures that’ve gotten me to this moment.”

A second photo showed her adorably jumping up and down. “Time well spent,” she wrote.

Shahidi got some immediate love from her TV mom, Tracee Ellis Ross, who shared one of Yara’s graduation photos as well as the photo she posted to announce she’s going to Harvard. “How about this being all kinds of wonderful?!?” she wrote. “@YaraShahidi what a treat and an honor it is to witness your growth, to witness you blossoming. You are taking flight, young lady. And I’m so happy you’re on this planet. @Harvard is lucky to have you grace their halls, so go paint ’em up with all that Yara!! #MeLovesMeSomeYou.”

On Tuesday, Yara posted a photo of herself in a Harvard hoodie and announced that she’d be attending the school. She previously said she planned to defer for at least a year, so it’s unclear if that is still part of her plan, especially in light of talk about her getting her own spin-off from Black-ish. FTR, she was accepted at every school she applied to.

As reported, Michelle Obama wrote a recommendation letter for her to attend Harvard, where she attended law school. Malia Obama will also be attending the school this fall after taking a gap year to intern at the Weinstein Company.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: