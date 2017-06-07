Yara Shahidi Reveals Which Ivy League School She Committed to After Michelle Obama Recommendation

Yara Shahidi has chosen a university!

The 17-year-old Black-ish star revealed to ET's Courtney Tezeno which Ivy League school she has committed to after former first lady Michelle Obama wrote her a letter of recommendation.

"I committed to Harvard and I'm really excited!" Shahidi told ET exclusively at the 14th Annual Step Up Inspiration Awards presented by Coach. The former first lady will undoubtedly be proud as she is a Harvard alum herself, earning her Juris Doctor degree in 1988.

Also delighted about the news were Shahidi's on-screen parents, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, who shared their thoughts on her college decision.

"Tracee as a Brown graduate was very disappointed, and yet so proud because it's Harvard!" Ross gushed.

"I was kind of rooting for Cal State Fullerton. I wanted to keep her close," joked Anderson.

Last month, Freeform announced that they've picked up a Black-ish spinoff series starring Shahidi. Tentatively titled College-ish, the 13-episode series will tackle "current issues facing students and administrators in the world of higher education," and follow Shahidi's character, Zoey Johnson, as she heads off to college. But higher learning isn't as simple as Zoey may have expected, and she quickly learns that not everything goes her way after leaving the nest.

"It's art imitating life imitating art!" Shahidi told ET about the spinoff. "Zoey and I are very different people and so I'm respecting that. And I hope that we just see growth from her. There are moments where her inner Yara comes out and my inner Zoey comes out. I really can't promise anything."

As for what's next on season four of Black-ish, the family will be tackling a new dynamic with a new baby in the house.

"You know we have different styles of parenting," Anderson said of his and Ross' characters. "So it will be interesting to see how those styles come into play with the newborn."

"Maybe Bow will go back to work and just leave Dre with the baby," Ross added.

The cast also has a star-studded list of guest stars they would love to have on the show. High on their wish list are Oprah, Trevor Noah, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Morgan Freeman and Drake.

