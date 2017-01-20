Malia Obama to Intern for Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein

First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia listen to the national anthem before President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Stars in her eyes. Malia Obama has scored an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported on Thursday.

The 18-year-old is set to start work in the New York office of The Weinstein Company next month, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after Malia and her family — sister Sasha, 15, and parents President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama — take a post-White House vacation in Palm Springs.

The Obamas have been moving out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this week ahead of Donald Trump‘s inauguration as president on Friday, January 20.

Weinstein has held several fundraisers for President Obama in the past and worked on Hillary Clinton‘s recent presidential campaign. THR reports that it’s not clear which department Malia will work in, but it may in marketing or development.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Malia worked as an intern on the New York set of Lena Dunham‘s HBO series Girls in July 2015, and was a production assistant for Halle Berry‘s CBS show Extant in 2014. She also interned at an unnamed fashion house.

The teen, who graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., in June 2016, previously announced her plan to take a gap year before heading to Harvard this fall.

Earlier on Thursday the New York Times reported that Malia took a secret two-and-a-half-month trip to South America this past fall, traveling to Bolivia and Peru with a group of teens through the Colorado-based organization Where There Be Dragons. The program is designed to help students “examine current political trends, social movements and environmental conservation efforts in the mountains and jungles of Bolivia and Peru,” according to the organization’s website.

The 83-day trip, which cost almost $15,000, not including airfare, offered intensive Spanish-language courses and an extended home-stay with a family in the small town of Tiquipaya, Bolivia.

