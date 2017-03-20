Yara Shahidi Surprised With Early Graduation Party on Set of ‘Black-ish’

No, Michelle Obama didn’t show up, but Yara Shahidi’s surprise graduation party on the set of Black-ish was still filled with pomp and circumstance.

The 17-year-old actress, activist, and all-around ace was given a pregraduation party on the set of the ABC show. Shahidi, who applied to an impressive list of schools (with help from Michelle Obama), even donned a cap and gown, and she was given a “diploma” made up for the occasion.





“I’ll be graduating before we come back to shoot Season 4 (I’m just speaking that into existence) so my fam+ blackish fam put together a beautiful pre-graduation graduation,” the impressive young feminist wrote on Instagram. “I’m not a crier but needless to say tears of joy were streaming. To know that everybody on that set is invested in my well-being and future is surreal. They have watched me grow and helped me thrive. Thank you to everyone who orchestrated and celebrated this huge milestone in my life.”

While “not a crier,” you can see her shedding lots of tears at the sweet sentiment.

Her TV mom, Tracee Ellis Ross, also shared the video, writing, “@YaraShahidi will be graduating from high school during hiatus when we aren’t with her so we surprised her with a @blackishABC celebration! #GoYara #EarlyCelebration #blackish.”

Yara, who will be appearing in a pilot for a Black-ish spinoff in which her character pursues higher education, recently revealed that she asked Michelle Obama, whom she got to know at speaking events, to write a college recommendation letter for her. She’s applying to schools on both the East and West coasts, including Harvard, where the former first lady attended law school.





Fans of the teen don’t have to worry that she’s going to disappear for four years, though. She’s already announced that she’ll be deferring college for at least a year in order to strike while the iron is hot in Hollywood.

