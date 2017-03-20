Robert Blake and Fiancée Stroll Arm in Arm Ahead of Their Wedding

Robert Blake will soon be off the market (sorry, ladies) — and this is the lucky lady who has won his heart.

The 83-year-old Baretta alum, who was acquitted of murdering his second wife, walked arm in arm with his future bride, Pamela Hudak, on Sunday. They had just left an L.A. restaurant — we assume it wasn’t Vitello’s! — after having dinner together.

As reported, Blake plans to walk down the aisle for the third time — 12 years after a jury acquitted him of murdering his second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley. (Prosecutors claimed Blake hired a hitman for $10,000, and Bakley was shot as she waited for Blake in his car after they dined together at Vitello’s in Studio City.) He and Hudak, who actually testified on his behalf at his trial, went to the Beverly Hills courthouse on March 9 to apply for a marriage license. It is good for 90 days.

According to TMZ, Blake and Hudak go way back. They dated for two months in 1991 (between wives one and two), and she later lived in his guesthouse in 1995 and 1997. (Bakley, who has a daughter with Blake, was living in the guesthouse in 2001, when she was murdered.)

Last year, Blake told an inquiring paparazzo that Hudak, who is reportedly 55, was his nurse, not his girlfriend. He gave a bizarre and lengthy explanation about how he suffers from incontinence and wears “rubber diapers.” She seemed amused/close to tears.

Blake no longer owns the estate with the guesthouse in which Hudak once resided. It’s unclear if his new home boasts such a luxurious feature. He filed for bankruptcy after losing a wrongful death civil case to Bakley’s three children and being ordered to pay them $15 million.

