Eddie Murphy’s LOL Reaction to Learning He’s on Twitter

Eddie Murphy doesn’t own a computer, use email, or have any interest in sharing details of his personal life on social media. So you can imagine his surprise when he learned — from his daughter Bria — that he had a Twitter account.

On Thursday, a tweet was posted to the @eddiemurphy handle, which appeared to be a verified account with a blue check next to his name, teasing a possible Coming to America sequel.

View photos

The Internet went cray-cray — obviously, because the 1988 movie was a classic. But Murphy, 55, hadn’t posted it — or even learned that he had a Twitter account — until 27-year-old Bria brought it to his attention shortly after.

Bria, who’s an actress, posted a screenshot of her text exchange with “Daddy.” She sent him the tweet, which said, “Coming to America sequel?” His response? “Twitter account? What Twitter account? I have a Twitter account?”

She replied, “Ahahaha yes! U have an Instagram too.”

Bria captioned the post, “When your dad doesn’t even realize he has a twitter account.”

Needless to say, Murphy no longer has a Twitter or Instagram account. There’s still a verified Eddie Murphy Facebook account, but it notes in the about section that it’s a fan page. (So why is it “official”? We have no idea.)

While appearing on the Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast last September, Eddie revealed that he’s media adverse — and not interested in social media at all. Asked to list the biggest misconception about himself, he replied, “I don’t even know. I used to know everything about everything, I used to read about everything that was going on. Anything that was written about me I would read.”

View photos

But the 1990s changed things. (Maybe it was fallout after Murphy was pulled over after picking up a transsexual prostitute in 1997 — when he was married to Nicole.)

“I haven’t read a newspaper in 20 years,” Murphy continued. “I don’t read stuff about me, if there’s an article about me someone has to read through it before they even give it to me… I don’t wanna read any of that s***, so I don’t know what y’all think.”





Murphy, who said in the interview that he doesn’t own a computer or email (though he clearly texts!), also went off on Twitter.

“I don’t need to be on social media interacting with the fans, tweeting that I just ate strawberries,” said Murphy, who welcomed his ninth child (the first with girlfriend Paige Butcher) last year. “I’m checking y’all out while y’all are doing it, but nothing has made me go ‘I wanna be on there with y’all, I just had strawberries too. I’m going to the store now. Look at this picture of this baby.’ I’m not doing none of that s***.”

OK, so no to social media. We get it. But how about that Coming to America sequel? That would be rad.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: