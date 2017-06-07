Go, Luna! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Throws First Pitch at Mariners Game

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, is only 1, but she’s already in the big leagues.

The chubby cheeked tot threw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game yesterday against the Minnesota Twins. Wearing a custom jersey and jeans, the tot looked adorable — and serious — doing it. And while she was a lot closer than the typical ceremonial first pitch, it’s safe to say the baby did better than notoriously bad first throwers 50 Cent, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Mariah Carey. (Her cuteness gave her a lot of leeway.)

The Mariners gave the head’s up that Luna and Chrissy would at Safeco Field on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the mother-daughter custom jerseys. (The model, who lived in Snohomish, Wash., for a period while growing up, opted for just a hat when she was out on the field.)

John and Chrissy shared their own pix of the exciting day, including of the pitch. John captioned this “proud papa”:

Chrissy showed off another shot of her daughter’s arm:

The Mariners generously quipped that Luna’s throw was “a heater right down the pipe.”

Many thanks to @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend for letting Luna throw out our first pitch. It was a heater right down the pipe. pic.twitter.com/82rN226snK — Mariners (@Mariners) June 7, 2017

The whole experience was a thrill for Teigen, who described being there as being “home”:

The trio also took five right on the field for a bit, something you can only do if you are famous:

And they were given an all-access pass to the dugout…

…where Luna helped herself to some Dubble Bubble:

Gotta wait a few years for the gum, kid. You need a few more teeth. In a few years she’ll also have to pick her team as she’s already showed some allegiance to her hometown Los Angeles Dodgers — though that was before she could walk. You know how quickly things change with kids.

The family has been traveling around the U.S. this year for Legend’s Darkness and Light tour. They’ve made it a family affair — dubbing it #LunasFirstTour — and have been enjoying lots of family time in between shows.





