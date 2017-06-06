Kourtney Kardashian ‘Disgusted’ By Scott Disick’s Recent Behavior

Scott Disick is persona non grata in Calabasas, Calif.

After his whirlwind PDA tour in Europe with multiple women — including Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, Chloe Bartoli, Maggie Petrova, and Ella Ross (to name a few) — Disick did not receive a warm welcome from the Kardashians upon his return home.

Kourtney Kardashian is “disgusted” by Scott’s behavior.

“It’s not all of the women that has her concerned — even though she thinks it’s pathetic,” a source tells Yahoo Celebrity. “It’s his partying that has really pushed her over the edge. She’s disgusted.”

Kourtney, 38, knows that Scott, 34, is just trying to make her jealous with his parade of women because she’s hooking up with 24-year-old model and boxer, Younes Bendjima. However, she won’t stand for Scott slipping back into his old lifestyle. Adds our Kardashian insider: “She cares about her kids and their well-being first and foremost.”

Scott has had various slip-ups since completing rehab in 2015 for alcohol and substance abuse issues.

Although he was spotted grabbing lunch with two of his three kids — Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4 — on Saturday, his visits must be supervised. According to E! News, Disick is allowed to see the children “as of now” if an assistant or handler is present as Kourtney and Scott are currently not on speaking (or seeing each other) terms.

Our source tells us that “the whole Kardashian clan” is backing Kourtney and however she wants to handle the situation with her family.

“This is hardly the first time she’s been down this road,” says our insider. “[Kourtney]’s hoping he snaps out of it for the sake of their kids. She wants them to have a great relationship with their father.”

In the meantime, Kourt is keeping busy with her boy toy..





