Is Scott Disick’s Latest Spiral Particularly Concerning?

Another day, another downward spiral for Scott Disick — but is this one more worrisome than all of his previous downward spirals? Disick certainly seems to be on a hard partying tear in recent weeks, hooking up with a bevy of ladies in Cannes, Monaco, and Ibiza before heading to London for some late-night clubbing followed by a stop at a liquor store.

While at the film festival, the 34-year-old father of three was spotted cozying up to everyone from his ex Chloe Bartoli to actress Bella Thorne to blogger Maggie Petrova to model Ella Ross. It’s probably worth mentioning that Thorne is 19 years old, which makes her 15 years younger than Disick. They were seen sunbathing together — Disick with a glass of wine in his hand — and she was photographed snuggled up on his lap (which upped the creep factor by quite a bit).

According to one report, Disick hit the clubs hard in Cannes too. One eyewitness described the star as “surrounded by girls and liquor” and looking “exhausted” during a romp at Gotham Nightclub, which, like several other outings, lasted until in the wee hours of the morning.

He then headed to Monaco — where he hooked up again with his ex-girlfriend Bartoli — before hopping over to what may be the party capital of the world, Ibiza. “Everyone around him is worried he’s on a slippery slope,” an alleged friend reported. “They aren’t angry, just concerned, because he’s clearly going through something.”

Disick arrived in London on May 31 and promptly hit the club scene. He was spotted hanging “all over” a leggy brunette at the Toy Room nightclub that same evening. They left together around 3:30 a.m. with another couple and made a pit stop at a liquor store (presumably, for more liquor), before heading to an apartment in Chelsea. “Scott seemed very drunk when he left the club,” one onlooker said.

Apparently the group was partying inside the pad (where drugs and alcohol were alleged to be), but Scott and the woman he’d been with earlier at the Toy Room ended up on the balcony with her shirt off and his hands on her. “He was touching her and they were being flirty,” a witness explained. “Scott had a beverage in his hand and there were drugs inside.” Hmm. That doesn’t sound good. Around 6 in the morning, Disick and his new lady friend left the apartment and went to the Dorchester hotel, where they headed inside with a pair of blonde women… which would indicate that even at 6 a.m., the night was not over.

At some point during his London stint, Disick also tried to make out with a waitress at hot spot restaurant Chiltern Firehouse. “Scott was walking around aimlessly and, at one point, grabbed a waitress, made out with her, then walked away. Everyone was shocked,” a source reported. (ICYMI, Orlando Bloom had allegedly slept with a waitress who worked there… which might be where Disick had gotten the idea.)

