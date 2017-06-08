Melania Trump and Barron Set to Move to the White House on June 14

Will this curtail his off-hours tweeting habit and bring a smile to his face?

Donald Trump will soon have his family under one roof: Melania and Barron will (finally) be relocating from NYC to Washington, D.C., next week, reports Politico. A source familiar with the situation said that Barron’s school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in Manhattan is wrapping up, and he will make the move with his mom on Wednesday.

There is the hope that Melania, who is the only first lady in modern history not to move into the White House immediately after the inauguration, will bring some stability — and happiness — to the 45th president’s life when she moves in on June 14. As reported by CNN, Trump has seemed “lonely, angry, and not happy with much of anyone” since he moved in solo in January. The presidency has not been a natural fit for the real estate mogul. “He now lives within himself, which is a dangerous place for Donald Trump to be,” a Trump confidant told the news outlet. “I see him emotionally withdrawing. He’s gained weight. He doesn’t have anybody whom he trusts.”

Katherine Jellison, a history professor at Ohio University who specializes in first-lady studies, told Politico she has high hope for Melania’s move to the White House. “Her presence is not going to stop any investigations, but at a time when this particular presidency needs an air of stability, it might lend that,” she said. “The move helps to give the impression that the president is currently in a stable, solid marriage and that his home life is under control.”

According to the report, Melania’s parents, Victor and Amalija Knavs, will also become figures at the White House, and they will help care for 11-year-old Barron, whose classes end tomorrow and who will be attending St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Md., this fall. However, the Knavs, who currently live with Melania in the Trump Tower penthouse, aren’t relocating to the capital like Michelle Obama’s mom, Marian Robinson, did.

While Melania, a former model, remained a full-time resident of NYC, she has been making more visits to D.C. ahead of her move. The most recent was to attend a fundraiser at Ford’s Theatre on Sunday followed by a reception on Monday at the White House to honor Gold Star families. She also recently accompanied her husband on his first foreign trip.

There has been endless speculation about the state of the Trumps’ marriage (it’s his third), which has only grown after those viral videos of her pushing his hand away. Last week, there was more gossip stemming from a novelist claiming Melania was having an affair. So far that chatter remains just that: gossip.





