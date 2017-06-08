Selena Gomez Gets Sexy in See-Through Dress for Date Night With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez got all dolled up for her night out with The Weeknd. (Photo: BACKGRID).

Selena Gomez is pulling out all the stops for her date nights with The Weeknd. Just one day after hitting the town in a sexy lace and silk dress, Gomez turned heads in a black sheer number while out on the town with her beau.

Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, held hands on Tuesday as they went to dinner at Carbone in New York City. The couple of about six months enjoyed a romantic meal at the Italian eatery in a private area in the restaurant. According to E!, “what [Selena] was wearing turned heads when she walked in and out.”

We can see why. Gomez’s see-through, tight black dress left little to the imagination.

View photos Selena Gomez's dress was rather sheer. (Photo: BACKGRID)

“They stayed for a while and acted like a typical couple on date night,” a source tells E!, noting that they talked throughout dinner and looked quite “romantic” together.

Earlier in the evening, Selena supported her man at his concert at the Barclays Center. The “Bad Liar” singer has been globetrotting with the “Starboy” crooner all around the world while he’s been on tour. Taylor Swift’s BFF recently dished how she loves being able to throw her “hair in a bun” and “dance all night” backstage. Looks like she did that last night (minus the bun):





“I love just being there and just kind of having somebody’s back,” she said on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. “It feels good. I haven’t had that feeling in a while.”

Gomez has certainly been dressing the part, too. On Monday, she shared a photo of her “date night” look.





Selena and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) were first spotted getting cozy back in January. This has been the most serious relationship for Selena and The Weeknd since splitting with Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid, respectively.





