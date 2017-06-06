George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins Ella and Alexander

George and Amal Clooney have their hands full. The couple welcomed their highly anticipated twins today, a girl and boy named Ella and Alexander.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” his rep told People.

It didn’t take long for social media to ignite with celebrity well wishes for the new additions to the Clooney household.

The new father, 56, recently joked that he wanted to name the twins after the family business, but his wife had put a pin in that from the start. “My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos,” George joked.

Interestingly, it was Julie Chen who revealed the couple’s pregnancy news on The Talk back in February. “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney. The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins,” she said.

Though George had been very vocal in his bachelor days about the fact that he had no desire to have children, he clearly had a change of heart after marrying the human rights lawyer in 2014. “I don’t know how you fully digest [having two], but I’m excited,” he told ET in March. “It will be fun.”

Fortunately, Amal, 39, had a smooth pregnancy. On May 24, an insider revealed, “Amal is great. She’s healthy, excited, and looking forward to becoming a mother. She is taking it very easy.” The source added that George and Amal were eager for the arrival of their children in the days leading up to their birth.

“They’re counting down [the days] and pretty much at the edge of their seats. Every day, one of them is like, ‘It’s going to be today. I can feel it.’ And then it doesn’t happen,” the insider explained.

While there’s no doubt that big changes are in store for the Clooneys now that the little ones have arrived, celebrity pal Cindy Crawford is certain they can handle it. “She’s just so amazing and they’re just so happy,” the supermodel gushed. “It just seemed like a natural next step.” Congrats to the proud parents!





