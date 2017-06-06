Selena Gomez Talks Relationship With the Weeknd, Says “I Haven’t Had That Feeling in a While”

Selena Gomez has been quiet about her new relationship with the Weeknd. However, the Bad Liar singer stopped by SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up yesterday, and revealed a bit more about her personal life than she normally does — including how she supports her boyfriend. She said, “I love just being there and just kind of having somebody’s back. It feels good. I haven’t had that feeling in a while.”

The 24-year-old has been joining the Weeknd on his tour and seems to be having the time of her life. She told the hosts that she loves being able to watch from backstage, and just throw her “hair in a bun” and “dance all night.”

Just last week Selena talked to Miami’s Power 96.5 FM about her love life. She doesn’t call out the Weeknd by name but says that she’s “the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate.”

We’re glad to see Selena in such a positive place! And another person who seems to be in a positive place is Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift, who is reportedly dating actor Joe Alwyn. So, of course, the hosts of the Mash Up had to find out if there are any double dates happening between the two couples. She said, “I hang out with my new person a lot. Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That’s all I care about, so I’m super stoked too … it’s been a good time”

