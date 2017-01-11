Selena Gomez Spotted Kissing The Weeknd Two Months After His Split With Bella Hadid

Looks like The Weeknd has already moved on!

Just two months after splitting with his longtime girlfriend, Bella Hadid, the “Starboy” singer was spotted sharing a steamy smooch with Selena Gomez outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.

In pics obtained by ET, Gomez, clad in powder blue pants, a black peacoat and booties, can be seen wrapping her arms around her rumored beau.

Photographers also caught the “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” singer adorably kissing The Weeknd on the cheek.

The two have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, but judging by this romantic lip-lock, it appears the two are more than just close friends!

“The Heart Wants What It Wants,” right?

