Scott Disick Is Only the Latest Celebrity to Declare He Has a Sex Addiction

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick confessed to being a “horrible sex addict” — a sound bite that was teased in the trailer for the entire season. After all, it does make for a juicy storyline.

But the truth about sex addiction, which we’ve heard about from celebrities before, is more complicated. Ian Kerner, a New York City-based sex therapist who treats people who identify as sex addicts, tells Yahoo that the condition is “not real” from a scientific perspective, because it “is not a scientifically research-based valid diagnostic clinical category.”

Still, Kerner adds that behaviors associated with sex addiction are real. The sexual behaviors that the person continues to do, despite negative consequences, are symptoms of another mental health issue, such as bipolar disorder, anxiety, or depression.

Louise Stanger, an addiction specialist for more than 30 years, maintains that sex addiction is “like any other addiction.”

“It’s known as a process disorder,” Stanger told Yahoo in August 2016. “Whether or not you’re looking at porn, actively seeking out other partners, or seeking out sexual favors by payment or otherwise, that becomes the most important thing in your mind. Everything else becomes less important. Think of an addiction as someone having a love affair with a substance; in this case, instead of a substance, it is sexual activity.”

In Disick’s case, he later copped to making the sex addiction claim just to get out of a situation. (Sigh, that’s so Scott.)

“Saying I’m a sex addict is honestly the first thing that popped into my head,” Disick said in a confessional interview after he was confronted by the Kardashian clan about why he brought another woman on their family trip. “I don’t really think it’s my actual problem, but, you know, it’s definitely not easy hearing everyone attack me. … I don’t know, literally, what else to say.”

In other cases, celebs were very serious about their public declaration of being a sex addict, at least before they later took it back.

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne claimed sex addiction. (Photo: Splash News)

The Prince of Darkness said a sex addiction was to blame for his philandering, which included a four-year relationship with a celebrity hairstylist that was revealed in a magazine in August 2016. A rep for the rocker defended him with an unsurprising statement: “Over the last six years, Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with a sex addiction.” Ozzy underwent “intense therapy” and rekindled his relationship with wife of more than three decades, Sharon Osbourne.

Ultimately, he also decided that he was not a sex addict, saying, “I just got caught, didn’t I?”

Tiger Woods

A Thanksgiving car crash in 2009 led to the revelation that the golfer had mistresses in the double digits, which understandably didn’t sit well with his wife, Elin. After being treated for sex addiction at Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services, in Hattiesburg, Miss., Woods held a press conference in which he publicly admitted: “I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated. What I did was not acceptable.” The whole thing was painful to watch — all 13-plus minutes of it — and at the end of the day it didn’t save his marriage.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen embraces his goddesses. (Photo: Splash News)