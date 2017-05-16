Miley Cyrus Says Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed a Girl’ Is About Her

Miley Cyrus is spilling some BFF tea.

Did you know Katy Perry’s song “I Kissed a Girl” is supposedly about Liam Hemsworth’s fiancé? During a radio interview, Cyrus complimented her bestie of 10 years and revealed she was the inspiration behind Perry’s first hit.

“When she came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, ‘Who did you write that about?’ She said me!” Cyrus recalled to WKTU’s Cubby and Carolina Bermudez. “I heard it and I screamed, and started freaking out.”

She continued, “Next year Katy Perry and I will be friends for 10 year. That’s so long for an L.A. friendship.”

Perry, 32, and Cyrus, 24, first struck up a friendship in 2008 and decided to go to the MTV Video Music Awards together.

“When she wrote ‘I Kissed A Girl’ I was on set for the Hannah Montana movie and she asked me to go to the VMAs with her. That’s when my whole VMA controversy started!” Cyrus explained, joking about her future controversial performance of “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke. “My mom went into the limo with me and Katy Perry because she was nervous. That’s how we met and we just stayed friends.”

Cyrus also complimented Perry on her “purposeful pop” era. The “Malibu” singer explained that she looks up to Perry “one because she’s my friend and two because of her political work.”

“She was like the first one to go campaign for Hillary [Clinton] and I followed that. She used her voice for pop culture and politics and I loved it,” praised Cyrus.

Hopefully Miley isn’t too jealous of Katy’s burgeoning friendship with Paris Hilton.





