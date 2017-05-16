Katharine McPhee and David Foster Might Be Dating

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have sparked romance rumors after being spotted on a romantic dinner date.

On Friday, the duo dined together at Nobu in Malibu. The Scorpion actress, 33, and Grammy-winning music producer, 67, arrived at the restaurant around 8:30 p.m. and were quite affectionate in their private, corner table, according to E! News.

“David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner,” an eyewitness claims. “David was seen grabbing Katharine’s face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David’s face and they were acting as if they were a couple.”

According to the source, Foster and McPhee enjoyed two bottles of red wine and some sushi before leaving together in an Uber about two hours later.

“By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David’s side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket,” the insider told E!.

In late April, the pair were photographed together at Barbara Streisand’s 75th birthday party in Malibu. While this may seem like a random coupling, they have actually known each other for years. McPhee rose to fame in 2006 after she was a runner-up on American Idol season 5 and she worked with Foster on several songs in the years that followed.

At the time, David was married to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. David and Yolanda, 53, split in December 2015. As for McPhee, she was married to actor Nick Cokas for six years before filing for divorce in 2014.

Katharine and Nick had a contentious split as they did not have matching stories (or dates) as to when they separated. In 2013, McPhee was spotted kissing her married Smash director Michael Morris. At the time, a publicist for the star asserted she was separated, while Cokas denied the claim. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016 after they both agreed in court as to when they separated.

McPhee went on to date her Scorpion co-star Elyes Gabel; however, they split last summer. Foster was briefly linked to Christie Brinkley, but her rep denied the romance rumors.





