Ozzy Osbourne Backtracks on Sex Addiction Admission: 'I Just Got Caught'

Despite what he said last August, Ozzy Osbourne does not believe he's a sex addict.

After admitting to an affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh last year, the 68-year-old musician claimed that he struggled with sex addiction, but is now saying that's not the case at all. "I'm in a f**king rock band, aren't I? There have always been groupies," he tells The Times. "I just got caught, didn't I?"

"I don't think I'm a f**king sex addict," he adds.

Ozzy and his wife of 35 years, Sharon Osbourne, decided to stay together after news broke of the rocker's affair. "It was a bump in the road. I bet your marriage has bumps in the road too an' all," he explains. "In any marriage you grow apart if you don't spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem."

Last May, a source close to Sharon, 64, told ET that the rocker had been living a "double life," and that his relationship with Pugh "wasn't just a one-time hookup."

"Ozzy and I were building a life together," Pugh tells ET. "He told me it was only me and he didn't want me to see anyone else." Adding, "We did not have an open relationship. We were together for four years." Months later, Ozzy claimed that he suffered from a sex addiction and that Pugh wasn't the only woman that he had relations with.

"Over the last six years, I have been dealing with a sex addiction," he said in a statement to ET in August. "I am mortified at what my behavior has done to my family. I thank God that my incredible wife is at my side to support me."

Pugh also broke her silence about her affair with the Black Sabbath singer. Check it out:

