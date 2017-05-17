Anthony Bourdain and Girlfriend Asia Argento Make It Instagram Official

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento are now Instagram official. (Photo: Asia Argento via Instagram)

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and his love, Italian actress Asia Argento, might need a standing reservation for two.

The couple appears to be getting serious, three months after Page Six confirmed they were dating. Bourdain, 60, and Argento, 41, shared similar photos at the same time Tuesday that show them casually cuddling on a grassy lawn. She hashtagged it “perfect moment.”





Just last September, Page Six reported that Bourdain and Ottavia Busia, an MMA fighter he married in 2007, had been “separated for a while.” Busia released a glowing statement about the Parts Unknown host, and Bourdain himself added, “There’s no drama here.” (The two continue to co-parent school-age daughter, Ariane.)

By the time a Rome-based episode of Bourdain’s show aired in December, he was already falling for Argento, one of the locals who showed him around the city. He referred to Argento, a mother of two and the daughter of a famous Italian director, as “truly magnificent.” He also praised the fact that Argento “has never given a f***.”

Sounds like someone else we know.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: