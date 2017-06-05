Rihanna Posts Gucci Mane Meme After Sportswriter Calls Her ‘Fat’

Rihanna showed off her curves in New York City on May 24. (Photo: BackGrid)

Did Rihanna just address recent headlines surrounding her weight? Possibly.

The “Love on the Brain” singer shared a meme on Instagram of two side-by-side photos of rapper Gucci Mane with the text “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane / you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.”

In the photo from 2007, Gucci Mane looks less chiseled than in the shot from 2017. It would appear to be a play on the commonly shared quote “If you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best.”





Rihanna, 29, captioned the photo with a tear emoji, basically making us cry. Much ado has been made about the pop star’s appearance lately. While Twitter rejoiced at the return of “Thickanna,” Barstool Sports ran a piece body-shaming the songstress.

In an article titled “Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?” author Chris Spags exclaimed that the Barbadian beauty had been “enjoying that good room service a bit too long.”

“A world of ladies shaped like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she’s in a sumo suit,” he wrote.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy removed the article and indefinitely suspended Spags. However, it wasn’t just because he fat-shamed RiRi. It was mainly due to the post not being funny enough.

“There are just certain topics that you better nail if you’re gonna write about them because you know they are hot button issues for us. So if you’re gonna blog about Rihanna gaining weight you better be funny as f*** and you better make it bullet proof,” Portnoy explained online. “And I’ve been doing this long enough to know that somewhere down the line this blog will be dug up again and used as an example of our extreme sexism. Frankly that’s not a hill I’m willing to die on.”

We have a feeling Rihanna couldn’t care less what these dudes have to say.





