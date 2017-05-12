A Reminder From Oprah to Celebrate ‘Mothers of All Varieties’ This Mother’s Day

Oprah Winfrey, pictured on the red carpet April 18, gives us an important reminder this Mother’s Day. (Photo: Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey has said that she “wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies,” but she has big love for her fur babies — and apparently the dogs of strangers. The media mogul had her driver pull over on Friday so she could talk to an elderly woman pushing her pups around New York City in a stroller.

Lady O, who recently started her gig on 60 Minutes, was in full interview mode to chat up a woman named Jill who was walking near Central Park. “Rarely do I ask other people for a pic but this was too cute to pass by,” Oprah, 63, captioned the photo of her with the woman.

Oprah stopped this woman named Jill on the street in NYC today:





In the video, Oprah is heard telling Jill, “I jumped out of my car because I saw you pushing this cart.” Then she had the woman introduce her to her three dogs, white balls of fluff, who were 11, 8, and 3 years old. “It’s the cutest I’ve ever seen in their little cart,” O gushed.

Jill was pretty funny, telling Oprah that they were headed to the library because the dogs “love to read.” An amused Oprah replied, “Only in New York.” (New Yorkers of course aren’t the only ones to push their dogs in strollers, but you do see it on the regular.)

The video of Oprah interviewing Jill:





Oprah posed for a photo with Jill on the street and wrote, “Jill and her fur children. #Happy Mothers day to Mothers of all varieties of children!”

What a good message as we head into the weekend of celebrating moms — and to have Oprah as the one to deliver it. After all, in a recent interview with Good Housekeeping U.K., O — who at 14 had a child who died shortly after birth — talked motherhood, saying, “I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”

Along with her partner, Stedman Graham, Oprah has a house full of dogs (at least five) that she dotes on. (They dote on her too. They give her birthday presents.)

Here’s Oprah with two of her dogs:





She has also said that she likes being a mother figure to the girls at her boarding school in Johannesburg, South Africa, who visit her for holidays.

Here are Oprah and her schoolgirls celebrating Thanksgiving last year:





And on this holiday weekend, it’s an important thing to remember. Spread the love around to all the nurturers in your life.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: