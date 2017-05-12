Halle Berry Heartbroken as 16-Year-Old Cat, Playdough, Dies of Brain Cancer

Halle Berry, on the red carpet on May 6, has said goodbye to her cherished cat, Playdough. (Photo: Getty Images)

Catwoman is saying a sad farewell to her cherished kitty. Halle Berry shared that her family is heavy-hearted right now following the death of their family cat.

“Yesterday my heart broke as we had to put our beloved Playdough to rest due to brain cancer,” shared the 50-year-old actress, who brought Catwoman to life on the big screen in 2004. “This little guy lit up our lives and brought us joy every day for 16 years! While his loss is tough for all of us, especially my children, it’s an inevitable part of life.”

Halle’s post included a sweet photo of her son, Maceo, giving Playdough a kiss:





Berry talked about the bond between “pals” Playdough and her children, especially her son Maceo, 3, who would have his meals with the furball.

“Every morning they had b’fast together. Playdough his kibble and Maceo his Cheerios… Side by side… On the floor together. The bond my kids shared with Playdough was unique and special and through it, they learned compassion and kindness and the importance of loving and caring for life’s sweetest creatures.” (Halle also has a daughter Nahla, 9.)

The actress, who has three movies coming out this year, including Kings with Daniel Craig, ended by saying, “Yesterday Playdough reminded us all that it’s better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all! We will miss him!”

A beautiful tribute — and a beautiful photo of Halle, Maceo, and the kissable Playdough. RIP.





