‘Revenge’ Engagement: Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Getting Married

No Revenge here — just a happy ending. Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman, who met on the set of the ABC show in 2011, have announced their engagement.

VanCamp, 31, broke the news on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself, in a woodsy area, with both hands on her face. On that finger is a pretty diamond ring. The caption was a heart.

The Canadian actress has said, “I’m at my most confident when I’m in nature and I don’t have to dress up,” so if that was her proposal setting, we imagine it was all pretty perfect.

While their characters tied the knot on the show, the actors, who got together in late 2011, have always been pretty press shy about their romance. However, now that their show is off the air, VanCamp has let fans in more, sharing photos of their adventures on her new Instagram.

Here are two recent pix:

While they haven’t talked much about their romance, VanCamp told Women’s Health in 2013, “When I take off my makeup, that’s my boyfriend’s favorite. And that, to me, is a symbol of a great guy –- someone who doesn’t care about all that [glamorous] stuff.” A year later, she told InStyle Australia, “Trust is the most important thing in any relationship because everything falls into place after that.”

As far as where their careers are, Bowman appeared in ABC’s Time After Time, which had a very short life after being canceled earlier this year. VanCamp, 31, returns to TV this fall on Fox’s The Resident.





