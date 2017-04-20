A Clearly Excited Oprah Reports for First Day of Work at ‘60 Minutes’

Oprah Winfrey next to the 60 Minutes clock at the TV show’s NYC offices. (Photo: Oprah Winfrey via Instagram)

There didn’t seem to be any first-day-of-work jitters for Oprah Winfrey, who reported for duty at 60 Minutes on Wednesday — just excitement.

The woman with a million jobs, 63, shared a pic after she arrived at her new employer’s offices at the CBS building in New York City, posing next to the clock and making a classic Oprah face. She also posed near the show’s logo — ’cause, why not?

“Remember how you felt your very first day of school?” she wrote. “That’s how I felt today meeting this iconic team. #60minutes #firstdayofschool.”





Just as Oprah’s acting career seems busier than ever (and she still has the magazine and, oh, an entire TV network), she has signed on to be a special contributor to the TV news program. She’ll have several stories in the upcoming season, the first of which will air this fall. When the deal was announced, she said her goal is “to bring relevant insight and perspective” and “facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds” at a time when “people are so divided.”

Of course, Oprah’s BFF Gayle King also works for the network as the co-host of CBS This Morning, so you have to wonder: Is O just doing this so they can have lunch together in the CBS cafeteria? (We kid … kinda.)

The Weight Watchers loser and Obamas vacation buddy was already crazy-busy. She recently wrapped A Wrinkle in Time (You get a juicer! You get a juicer!) and has been promoting the TV movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, which she acted in and produced. It airs Saturday.





Whew! We hope she’s leaving enough time for Stedman.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: