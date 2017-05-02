Nick Cannon Lost a Childhood Friend in the San Diego Mass Shooting

Nick Cannon has been touched by tragedy. On Tuesday, the former America’s Got Talent host took to Instagram to share the news that a childhood friend was one of the victims of the San Diego shooting on Sunday and had died. “My heart hurts with great sadness tonight. I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark,” Cannon began.

“Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel. Tears can’t express the pain and shock. A mother of 3, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen… Rest in Paradise,” he wrote beside a throwback picture of himself with his late friend and another friend, the three of them having a blast as they hung out on a staircase. He completed his message with an emoji of praying hands.





The shooting took place at the swimming pool area of an apartment complex where a birthday party was going on. The gunman, 49-year-old Peter Selis, was despondent over a breakup and randomly began firing at the people attending the celebration. According to reports, he killed one person and injured six others before police fatally shot him.

Just hours before Cannon shared his sad news, he had seemed very upbeat, posting a sweet photo of his new son, Golden, enjoying some quality time with his grandmother. “Grandma and GoGo!” the father of three gushed in a note with the sweet snap.





Cannon and his ex, Mariah Carey, had also been making news for their mastery of co-parenting after divorce. They’ve been reading bedtime stories to Moroccan and Monroe together and recently threw a birthday bash to celebrate the little ones turning 6. “We Lit!!” Cannon joked along with a snap of his kids checking out their birthday cakes.





He and Carey even joined the twins for a ride on Splash Mountain. “Family Splash!!” he declared. (The girls wore ponchos to protect their hair and clothes, it seems.)





But on the heels of such joy came such great sadness, and there’s no doubt it will take time for Cannon’s heart to stop hurting. In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical costs for the victims and pay for Clark’s funeral.





